David Perron is a local ice fisherman and a very lucky man. After coming up empty handed last year with two tickets for the Newport Recreation Committee’s SnoPro Ice Shack raffle, he said his wife purchased two online this year as an early birthday gift for him. He was nearby shopping at Walmart last Saturday when he got the call that his name was drawn as the winner at neighboring Wright’s Sport Shop.
The Newport Recreation Committee had considered not holding the raffle this year with reservations about how the pandemic might have impacted the community’s ability to support the contest. “Last year tickets sold out an entire month before the drawing date but we still had reservations about purchasing the shack knowing there was a chance tickets might not sell as well this year,” said Jenn Smith, chair of the Newport Recreation Committee. During discussion at their December meeting, some members suggested that ice fishing might actually grow in popularity this winter as one of the few activities compatible with restrictions. “We took a vote and the committee decided that with an early jump on sales, they were confident they could sell the 300 entries by the end of February.” Jenn reported that sales were slow at first, but picked up quickly once the shack was on display at ticket locations. “We owe a great deal of thanks to Big D’s Bait Shop, Right Wheels and Wright’s Sport Shop who are always supportive of the raffle and encourage patrons to help support the local cause.” Jenn noted that committee members Vaughn Cloney and Chad Prue had also sold a lot of entries this year too. After the cost of the shanty, the fundraiser brought in $2,695 total for the Gardner Park Playground & Splashpad Project.
As for David Perron, he is excited to get on the lake with his new toy, although he admits it may not be this year. The shack is a spacious 6x10’ model, fully insulated with extras including a fold down table and sliding windows. He picked up his prize on the rainy 40 degree Monday morning following the drawing. “I’m not liking the look of the weather,” he said, suggesting that lake ice was already thinning in some areas. Nonetheless, he cheerfully loaded his new piece of equipment, excited to show it off to his fishing buddies.
The Newport Recreation Committee plans to host the SnoPro Ice Shack raffle again next year with tickets on sale beginning December, priced at $25.00 each or two for $40.00. Community members interested in Recreation Committee happenings can visit www.NewportRecreation.org/RECCOMMITTEE or call the Parks & Recreation office at (802)334-6345.