GLOVER – Like many Vermont communities, Glover continues to experience the fallout from the July flooding. During last Thursday’s Selectboard meeting, Town of Glover Emergency Management Director Phil Brooks said the past two weeks were busy. He explained that they had included a visit from United States Senator Peter Welch, his entourage, and representatives from other state and federal organizations. According to Brooks, a couple of things came up. A stream off Bailey Lane, just off Route 16, by Milo Wright’s house, does not fall within the floodplain proper that has been designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). That means the federal engineer’s office can’t do much with it. He went on to say that Wright’s brother, Mark, asked to do some work to try to mitigate that stream from easily overflowing its banks and going into the house in the future. For the Full Story see Tuesday's Express
Glover Selectboard Gets Update on Flood Recovery
- CHRISTOPHER ROY Staff Writer
