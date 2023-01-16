GLOVER – The Glover Selectboard, during their meeting last Thursday, had an informal discussion about the idea of school consolidation in that part of Orleans County.
Davi Bock, from the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District School Board, appeared before the selectboard. He said he replaced Dan Demaine, who left the school board to work as a long-term substitute at the Irasburg Village School to help the middle school grades. That setup worked well for a while, until one more teacher left which resulted in Irasburg having to send middle school students to other towns, Bock said.
He stressed that no decisions had been made at the board level, and that he was just trying to get community and selectboard input about a potential solution to the issue.
According to Bock, one of the potential solutions is to consolidate all of the middle schools in the district to one building. However, specific details, such as what grades would be included, are up in the air. Bock went on to explain that the idea of combining classes from different schools would mean teachers at the grade level are in one building.
“I think there is a real idea that this could make the middle school more resilient and prevent school closures,” Bock said. “That is being floated as a possible short-term solution.”
