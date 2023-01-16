GLOVER – The Glover Selectboard, during their meeting last Thursday, had an informal discussion about the idea of school consolidation in that part of Orleans County.

Davi Bock, from the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District School Board, appeared before the selectboard. He said he replaced Dan Demaine, who left the school board to work as a long-term substitute at the Irasburg Village School to help the middle school grades. That setup worked well for a while, until one more teacher left which resulted in Irasburg having to send middle school students to other towns, Bock said.

