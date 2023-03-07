The town of Glover passed their budget of $1,016,656.04.
A number of positions were up for reelection. Officers voted in include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 8 Weeks
|$32.00
|for 56 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 84 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$82.00
|for 168 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 52 Weeks
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Outside Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$100.00
|for 168 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Snow showers. High 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 12:02 am
The town of Glover passed their budget of $1,016,656.04.
A number of positions were up for reelection. Officers voted in include:
Town Moderator: Nick Ecker-Racz
Town Clerk: Cynthia Epinette
Treasurer: Cynthia Epinette
Cemetery Sexton: Cynthia Epinette
Delinquent Tax Collector: Cynthia Epinette
Agent to Deed Town Property: Cynthia Epinette
Select Board Member (3 years): Phil Young
Auditor (3 years): Sylvia Cannizzaro
Lister (3 years): Ned Andrews
Library Trustee (5 years): Nancy Rodgers
First Constable: Job Breitmeyer
Second Constable: Cynthia Epinette
Other articles that were warned and passed included authorizing the board to work on negotiations to purchase approximately 8 acres of the Greensboro Gravel Pit, adjacent to Glover’s current gravel pit (article 6); to expend $300 per mile or more for Class 1, 2, and 3 roads as required by statute (article 8), to appropriate a total of $24,289 to individual agencies based on their submitted requests (article 10); as well as approving the date when property taxes are due , and to hold Town Meeting on March 5, 2024 at 9 a.m.
Other business discussed included increasing access to the town’s driveway sand pile, removing the printed delinquent tax list from the town report, a section of rough road on Shadow Lake, Shadow Lake’s continued success with eradicating milfoil, and a visit from
Those present also thanked Jessica Sweeney, the former Town Clerk, as well as holding a number of other annual positions, for her service. Sweeney served the town for 25 years, first as Assistant Town Clerk for many years, and then as the Town Clerk.
Check back later for more details, and for the full story see Wednesday’s Express.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.