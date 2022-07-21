GLOVER - Some members of the Glover community have been developing ideas to better utilize the village green in Glover. The green space is located right in Glover Village on US Route 16 and is currently used for a farmer's market and the annual Glover Day.
The question of who owns the property came to light as Randy Williams and other Planning Commission members did some research. The green was once the location of the Universalist Church, which burned down in 1910.
After the fire, the Universalists built a doubles tennis court, surrounded by a high fence for the town residents to use. The court has long since disappeared but the property has remained in community use ever since.
The property, however, was never formally deeded to the town, says Williams, and technically isn't owned by anyone. The solution is to file a quitclaim deed and ask neighboring property owners to approve the transaction. A quitclaim deed is an expedited process to transfer title without the time and expense of litigation. The buyer will have a clear title to the property.
The Glover Planning Commission has outlined ideas for the green space in the "Heart of Glover" village plan. In the 2021 annual town report they suggested a bandstand be located on the green. There is a prior history of a bandstand on that site.
