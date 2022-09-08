JAY - On August 1, 2022 Pacific Group Resorts originally offered $58 million to acquire Jay Peak Resort and related properties which had been held in receivership by Mike Goldberg since April 2016. This triggered the auction process. Pacific Group Resorts placed the final, winning bid for the resort, which was $76 million.

Pacific Group Resorts was considered a "stalking horse bidder" which set the lowerbid amount, prompting other companies in the resort industry to notify Goldberg they were interested in buying the year round resort. Once the companies were prequalified an auction date was set for September 7.

