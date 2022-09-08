JAY - On August 1, 2022 Pacific Group Resorts originally offered $58 million to acquire Jay Peak Resort and related properties which had been held in receivership by Mike Goldberg since April 2016. This triggered the auction process. Pacific Group Resorts placed the final, winning bid for the resort, which was $76 million.
Pacific Group Resorts was considered a "stalking horse bidder" which set the lowerbid amount, prompting other companies in the resort industry to notify Goldberg they were interested in buying the year round resort. Once the companies were prequalified an auction date was set for September 7.
After a day-long bidding process Pacific Group Resorts, a Park City, Utah based company submitted the highest bid of $76 million. At least three companies were involved in the bidding process.
A hearing date is scheduled for September 16 before US District Judge Darrin Gayles, who is authorized to approve the sale of Jay Peak Resort to Pacific Group Resorts.
In April, 2016 the Securities and Exchange Commission filed complaints against the resort's General Manager Bill Stenger and businessman Ariel Quiros alleging violations of federal securities laws, using EB-5 funds in furtherance of a fraud on the investors related to Jay Peak Resort, Burke Mountain Resort and the fictional AnC-Bio medical facility located at the former Bogner building.
Federal authorities allege $200 million of the $350 million raised in investments through the EB-5 program were misappropriated. The funds were to be invested in the two ski resorts and the medical facility. More than 800 investors from 73 countries invested in the projects.
Goldberg was appointed receiver to oversee the sale of properties forfeited in the EB-5 scandal and recover monies from the offending parties.