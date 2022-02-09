BARTON- The Omiron varient of the Covid-19 virus swept through Orleans County starting last December on the heels of the Delta mutation spiking positive case rates in the county. Schools were no exception with staff and students having to quarantine, disrupting class schedules.
Lake Region UHS is down to a couple of cases reported daily and staffing is stable. There is a positive pod at Orleans Elementary School and 12 students at Irasburg Village School who have been separated from the regular population and supervised.
