MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott is concerned about the lack of affordable housing in the state.
During his press conference Tuesday, Scott said that after the American Rescue Plan was passed last year, he made it clear to the Vermont legislature that housing needs to be on the top of the priority list. He said that Vermont lawmakers agreed at that time and funded a portion of his request, but Scott wants to see the remainder funded and put to work as soon as possible. With that in mind, Scott asked for the balance of his original request, $145 million, to be funded this legislative session. If passed, it would bring the total investment in housing over the last two years to about $250 million. Scott's proposals are for working families and Vermonters. It would include creating a new approach to fill what the governor calls ‘The Missing Middle’.
"The fact is, housing that middle-income families can afford is practically non-existent," said Scott. "This is incredibly important to remember, and it's money we actually needed yesterday, which is why I asked for $70 million of this year's money to be put in budget adjustment so it can be immediately disbursed. Unfortunately, due to politics, that didn't happen, and the legislature put the housing dollars into two separate bills, and they are on the slow path to the finish line and won't get passed anytime soon."
Scott is concerned that the legislature is putting policies into the housing bills he previously vetoed.
