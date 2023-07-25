As Vermonters and visitors alike enjoyed nice weather on Tuesday, the state continued to deal with the effects of the devastating flood damage that occurred over the past few weeks.
The damage impacted many Vermont communities. During his press conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said that over the weekend, he spent time in Orleans County, where he met with people who were impacted by the flooding, as well as made a visit to the Ethan Allen Manufacturing Plant in Orleans, where he took a look at the damage that he called substantial.