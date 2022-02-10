MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott plans to expand communications in the state. On Tuesday, he talked about a $51 million proposal to expand broadband and wireless service across Vermont.
"We put forward plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to build out service and connect more homes to what is considered an economic necessity in the 21st century," he said. "Fortunately, the legislature has worked with us on these plans, and we're making significant progress."
It's time to bring adequate wireless service to the state in many areas that have poor or no service, said Scott. He pointed out that many people have cell phones, and few have landlines.
"Cell service is a necessity, and it's an area where we can do much better," he said.
During his budget address held a couple of weeks ago, Scott proposed over 450 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to cover the expense.
"The benefits from this are obvious," he said. "From economic development to public safety."
Wireless access is necessary to build more vibrant communities and bring people to all parts of the state, not just Chittenden County, said the governor. He believes his objectives are an expectation of Vermonters and tourists and critical to Vermont's economy.
"From a public safety perspective, the need for more coverage just makes sense," he said. "If you're in an accident or come onto one, you should be able to reach someone no matter where you are. The lack of cell service should not prevent you from getting the help you need."
