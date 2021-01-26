Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today delivered his fifth budget address to the General Assembly, presenting a balanced budget that, with the help of federal stimulus, includes $210 million in bold new investments to strengthen the economy, create more and better paying jobs, and address big priorities, like downtown revitalization, infrastructure, broadband and climate change. All without raising taxes or existing fees or cutting essential services.
The $6.83 billion budget lays the foundation for a strong economic recovery in all of Vermont’s 14 counties as we build back from the pandemic. This includes $123 million over two years in state capital construction, $680 million in roads, bridges, and other transportation projects, $1.99 billion in general fund spending and $1.89 billion for preK-12 education.
Governor Scott emphasized that this year’s budget picture is the result of billions in federal coronavirus relief money, and does not reflect core, sustainable growth in the Vermont economy. Therefore, he noted, it is critical to ensure programs that rely on base spending are funded with ongoing revenues, and that the State use one-time money to drive economic growth or lower costs in the future. “We must make smart investments with this one-time money,” he said. “It will not be available next year.”
Governor Scott called on lawmakers to join him by putting partisanship aside and work together to deliver results for Vermonters.
“If we can work together and put the politics and partisan agendas aside, we can pass a budget that will truly transform the future and set us on a path that supports all Vermonters, in every corner of our state. One that helps to create equal opportunities in our schools, builds more affordable housing, supports our communities, grows our workforce, upgrades our infrastructure and so much more – all without any new taxes,” said Governor Scott. “The challenge and the opportunity before us are great, but I know - as we always have - together, we’ll rise to meet both.”