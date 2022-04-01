MONTPELIER - For the second time in his tenure as Vermont's governor, Phil Scott has signed into law S.4 which extends the waiting period to purchase a firearm from three to seven days.
The bill's authors focused on prohibiting firearms in hospitals, but by the end of the legislative session, the bill expanded to include the waiting period, removal of a firearm if imminent harm may occur, allowing transporting large capacity firearms across state lines, and other safety measures.
Legislators addressed the "Charleston loophole," extending the waiting period for criminal background checks from three days to thirty. After compromising with Governor Scott, the lead sponsor Senator Phil Baruth agreed to the seven day waiting period.
