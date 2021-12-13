DERBY- Governor Phil Scott is prepared to replace retired Representative Lynn Batchelor who abruptly retired October 21, 2021 and moved to Florida.
Batchelor was first elected to represent Orleans 1 (Brownington, Charleston, Derby, Holland and Morgan) for the 2011/12 legislative term. Batchelor shared the two member district with Brian Smith, both residents of Derby.
Raised in White Plains, New York, Batchelor and her husband David, a Derby Line native lived in Florida with their three sons. In Florida she owned a medical collections business.
The family moved to Derby Line in 2001 and Batchelor earned a diploma from the American Academy of Certified Coders. Later she worked at the Department of Corrections for 10 years before she retired.
Batchelor also worked as office manager for Occupational Health Services at the Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice.
