NEWPORT CITY - On Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott will sign H.157, the contractor registration bill. The bill requires contractors to register with the Office of Professional Regulation prior to performing residential construction if the total labor and material costs exceed $10,000.
The governor vetoed the same bill in February and action was postponed until a few weeks prior to the end of the legislative session. The governor objected to several provisions of the original bill including the low threshold of $2,500 cost per job.
While he supports protecting consumers, the findings of the legislature used to justify requiring contractors to register are flawed, said Governor Scott.
"This bill has the potential to undermine and weaken a large number of Vermont’s small businesses – small, local residential contractors – at a time when we all agree we must prioritize new and revitalized housing," Governor Scott said in the veto message to the legislature.
The bill will increase costs to small entry-level businesses and semi retired contractors who will now be required to buy liability insurance.
