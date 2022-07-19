NEWPORT CITY – Kevin West appeared in Orleans County Court, virtually, on Tuesday to answer to a felony charge of cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. West allegedly fell asleep while watching a young child. The child later fell into a pool and nearly drowned. West was released on conditions after entering innocent pleas to the charges.

Court files do not name the child, but family members who spoke to the Newport Daily Express a few days after the incident identified him as three-year-old Aweyn West. They also said after being rescued from the water, the child was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport City and later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, N.H., where he was recovering.

