NEWPORT CITY – Kevin West appeared in Orleans County Court, virtually, on Tuesday to answer to a felony charge of cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. West allegedly fell asleep while watching a young child. The child later fell into a pool and nearly drowned. West was released on conditions after entering innocent pleas to the charges.
Court files do not name the child, but family members who spoke to the Newport Daily Express a few days after the incident identified him as three-year-old Aweyn West. They also said after being rescued from the water, the child was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport City and later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, N.H., where he was recovering.
Newport City Officer James LeClair wrote in an affidavit that on July 5, he was notified of a three-year-old child who drowned at a home on Sias Ave, and it was unknown if the child would make it. According to court files, LeClair and Sgt. Charles Moulton went to the home where they spoke to Destiny Poulin. She reportedly told police that West and “the others” left for DHMC and were not home.
According to court files, police went to the pool area to try to figure out what happened. LeClair said that Poulin stated that two juveniles went with her to a medical appointment and West was watching Aweyn. Court files say that when the family returned home, one of the juveniles asked West where Aweyn was, and everyone started to look for him. According to court files, West thought the child was on the couch, but he wasn’t. According to court files, one of the minors, identified as C.L. told police that he found Aweyn floating face down in the middle of the pool. The juvenile told police that he jumped in the pool, grabbed the child, took him out of the pool, and checked for a pulse and to see if the child was breathing, but he wasn’t. According to court files, C.L. said he started yelling for the others as pulled Aweyn out of the pool.
