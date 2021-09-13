BARTON- The Green Mountain Club is seeking a $75,000 Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative grant to upgrade cabins at Wheeler Pond. GMC executive director Mike DeBonis asked the Barton select board to support the VOREC grant application.
Green Mountain Club will replace beaver dam cabin
