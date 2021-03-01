COLCHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Power (GMP) is hosting a meeting for customers on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. live on the GMP Facebook page. It is a chance to meet with company leaders and ask questions about GMP’s Multi-Year Regulation Plan, performance measures for customers, innovative programs, and GMP’s climate plan.
Customers can also learn more about GMP’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which will be filed with state regulators in December 2021. Every three years, GMP is required to file with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) a plan to continue providing cost-effective, reliable power. IRPs include power supply and demand data, and GMP will highlight how the company continues to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewables cost-effectively.
The bi-annual meeting is usually an in-person open house at a GMP district office, but it will be virtual due to pandemic safety guidelines.
What: GMP Bi-Annual Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. March 3
Where: GMP’s Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/GreenMountainPower/