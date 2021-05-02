In Barton Brenda and grandson, Gavin participated in cleaning up the roads of rubbish. Read more in The NDE Monday, May 3. (Photo by Ed Barber)
Latest News
- Patriots Add Oklahoma RB Rhamondre Stevenson in Draft
- Kluber Gets 100th Win, Yankees Sweep Tigers to Reach .500
- Falcons Bats Come Alive in 14-3 Win Over Randolph
- Green up day
- Fraud prompts Vermont to disable online unemployment filing
- AOT Road Construction Report Week of May 3, 2021
- Newport City Council Meeting
- COVID-19 Daily Update
Popular Content
Articles
- George Azur pleads guilty to multiple charges, sentenced
- Tractor Trailer Crash
- Falcons, Rangers Compete at First Track Meet of the Season
- There are still about 300 slots open for the Barton drive-in clinic
- Teen passenger killed in singe-car crash in Vermont
- Lake Region Track Competes at St. Johnsbury Meet
- State Officials Warn Vermonters about False Hellebore
- Provost loves caring for patients
- Vermont secretary of state to conduct 2020 election audit
- Softball Falcons Earn Split in First Two Games
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.