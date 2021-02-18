The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Christopher Parker, 63, of Guilford, Vermont, was sentenced today in the United States District Court in Burlington following his conviction for tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss sentenced Parker to time served, to be followed by three years of supervised release including 200 hours of community service. Prior to his sentencing, Parker had paid in full the roughly
$281,000 in federal income taxes due and owing which he evaded through his conduct in this case. Parker’s supervised release is also subject to special conditions requiring him to cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service in connection with any delinquent or additional taxes, interest or penalties.
Parker is the sole proprietor of Christopher M. Parker LLC, a building restoration business based in Guilford. As described in court filings and statements made on the record at his sentencing, Parker evaded taxes by understating his income to his tax preparer over several years, between 2014 and 2018. His business generated approximately $3.35 million in gross revenues during that period. However, Parker reported only approximately $2.5 million in gross revenues to the Internal Revenue Service on his income tax returns, resulting in an approximately $281,000 tax loss to the United States.
United States Attorney Christina E. Nolan commended the investigative efforts of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division.
The United States is represented in this matter by Assistant U.S. Attorney Spencer Willig.
Jerome F. O’Neill of Gravel & Shea PC represents Parker.