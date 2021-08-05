On Thursday morning, Mark John Hayes III was honorably presented the 50th Anniversary Award for dedication of service. Ann McDonough from Ford Motor Company presented him with a plaque and pin. Hayes Ford has run from 1971 to 2021. Congratulations to Mr. Hayes on your successful dedication.
Hayes Earns Award For Fifty Years of Service
- Collen Cole
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Hayes Earns Award For Fifty Years of Service
- LaPlume Set to Compete in Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
- From 6 a.m. Texts to Criticism, Pats’ Jones Taking it All In
- Covid Update
- Giroux Wins Junior Stroke Play Championship
- MLB season starts March 31, again with every team scheduled
- EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?
- Purrier St. Pierre Heading to Olympic Finals in 1500
Popular Content
Articles
- Emotional Win For K3 Team in Barre Tournament
- Drowning in Barton
- Schneider Family Shares Loudon Story
- Giroux Wins Junior Stroke Play Championship
- Falcons Compete in 7 on 7 Tournament in St. Johnsbury
- Two bodies retrieved from Crystal Lake
- Purrier St. Pierre Heading to Olympic Finals in 1500
- Fortin, Brown Win 2021 NCC Member-Guest Tournament
- LaPlume Set to Compete in Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
- COVID case prompts move of Vermont Little League tournament, more
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.