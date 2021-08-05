MH

Pictured are Tom Bouchard, Credit Representative for Hayes Ford, Mark John Hayes III, honoree, and Ann McDonough from Ford Motor Company. (Photo Collen Cole)

On Thursday morning, Mark John Hayes III was honorably presented the 50th Anniversary Award for dedication of service. Ann McDonough from Ford Motor Company presented him with a plaque and pin. Hayes Ford has run from 1971 to 2021. Congratulations to Mr. Hayes on your successful dedication.

