Surgery and surgical staff are known and often sought in the medical field, but many do not know all that goes into being part of this specialized practice. Patricia Lynn Dudley is a Vascular Surgery Nurse Clinician and Certified wound care nurse at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She has a Masters degree in the science of nursing..
When asked what requirements pertained to obtaining her job, she explained that her job requires an associate’s degree in nursing, however, a bachelor's degree is preferred. Dudley has a total of eight years of schooling, nine if you count the prerequisites to get into nursing school.
So what does a day as a surgical nurse clinician look like? Dudley’s day begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. as she plays many roles. During her day, she shared that she triages phone calls, enters surgical orders, and rooms patients. Throughout the day, Dudley said she will also assist Dartmouth's surgeons and see patients on her own, who require complex wound care.
For the rest of this feature, check out Tuesday's Express