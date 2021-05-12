BURLINGTON, VT – As part of the state’s increasing efforts to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Department has launched a new outreach series featuring Vermonters sharing what getting vaccinated means to them.
“It’s important that Vermonters share their stories with other Vermonters. We all have different reasons for choosing to get vaccinated, but for many of us, being able to get back to the things we miss is high on that list,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “These stories help connect the dots from vaccines to the brighter future ahead.”
The new series can be viewed now on the department’s YouTube channel, and will be promoted widely – including on television, streaming services, radio, social media and more. These Vermonters’ words are also being featured in print ads in newspapers across the state.
In April, the Health Department opened a vaccine contest and giveaway asking people to submit original videos, photos or written thoughts on why getting vaccinated is important to them. Select submissions would be featured in the new campaign, and one lucky submitter was picked at random to receive a $500 cash card.
Health received more than 160 entries from Vermonters of varying ages throughout the state. Entries included written stories, videos, photos, slideshows, and even an original poem.
“We are committed to capturing Vermonters’ personal and unique perspectives, and honestly, seeing what came in was both poignant and inspiring,” said Christie Vallencourt, the Health Department’s COVID-19 marketing lead and chronic disease information director. “This approach was a bit of a gamble because you don’t know what you’re going to get, but as people will see when they watch the videos, that chance paid off.”
Working closely with Vermont-based marketing and media agencies Hark and Mt. Mansfield Media, the Health Department sifted through the submissions looking for common themes. One thing was clear: Vermonters wanted to see and hug their loved ones again. Another theme was people excited about getting back to the things taken for granted before the pandemic, such as in-person celebrations, school, basketball games and the performing arts.
Nearly 70% of Vermonters 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 50% being fully vaccinated. Vermont continues to make vaccination as easy as possible, from walk-in, drive-throughs, mobile clinics and new, unique locations coordinated through a variety of partners.
Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment for vaccine and see a list of clinics that allow for walk-ins, with no appointment needed. You can also follow our social media accounts @healthvermont to hear about walk-in availability or other special opportunities.