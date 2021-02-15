BURLINGTON, VT – The Department of Health said because potentially heavy snowfall expected tonight through Tuesday will likely impact travel, people in the 75 and older age group who want to reschedule their appointments can call 855-722-7878 today until 5:30 p.m. Vermont’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics, except for the Essex fairgrounds, will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday, February 16. Calls are encouraged for today, because the call center will be busier on Tuesday when scheduling begins for the 70 and older age group.
State officials emphasized that you will not miss out on your vaccine. There are enough vaccine appointments for everyone who is eligible. You will not have to begin the registration process all over again.
The Health Department is contacting those who consented to electronic correspondence to offer the option of rescheduling. The University of Vermont Medical Center is reaching out to people who had appointments tomorrow for its clinic at the fairgrounds.
People who scheduled their vaccine at a pharmacy should contact the store at which they made their appointment to determine if the clinic will be open or how to reschedule.
Vermonters are highly encouraged to monitor weather conditions closely and not to travel if driving conditions are difficult.
For information about registering for a vaccination appointment or if you have any questions, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or call 855-722-7878.
Additional web resources:
National Weather Service Burlington: www.weather.gov/btv
National Weather Service Albany: www.weather.gov/aly
Vermont Department of Health social media: https://www.facebook.com/HealthVermontand https://twitter.com/healthvermont
Vermont Emergency Management social media:https://www.facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement and https://twitter.com/vemvt