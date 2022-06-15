This is the final piece in a series of stories on oil prices.
High oil prices have some local suppliers unwilling to predict what heating fuel prices will look like when cold weather arrives.
“I have no clue,” said Dennis Percy, general manager of Fred’s Energy in Derby. However, he suggests that customers get on a budget payment plan as soon as possible. “That way, they can start paying for the next heating season and spread the expense out over 12 monthly payments.”
Without a budget plan, customers could get hit with some high fuel bills in December, January, and February when they are using a good share of their fuel.
Percy said everyone is facing high inflation prices, and will need to tighten their belts.
Other area fuel dealers are in a similar situation. Abbie Desjarlais from Desjarlais Fuels in Troy also doesn’t have a solid prediction on what will become of the fuel market.
“We just keep saying to our customers that we wish we had a crystal ball because the prices are going up and down,” she said. Their distributor notifies them in the evening what prices for the next day will be, and the fluctuation from day to day is all over the place. “We’re talking anywhere from 25 cents to a penny.”
