BROWNINGTON- A high bid of $175,000 for the acquisition of the "world famous" Evansville Trading Post was rejected by Andrew and Kelly Swett at an auction held Friday morning. The retail outlet on Route 58 in the town of Brownington has served the community for decades since it was founded by now deceased Ralph Swett in 1985.
Auctioneer Tyler Hirchak opened the bidding at $200,000 and swiftly lowered it to $100,000. One bidder participated by phone, but among the 40 people present only a few were there to bid. Many were curious to see if the store would sell and what is the buyer's intent.
"We use it all the time," Brownington resident Cecile Curtis said. "We come every morning for coffee."
