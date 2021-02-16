At 8:15 Tuesday morning, scheduling for the 70 and older age group for COVID-19 vaccination opened.
In just the first 15 minutes the Health Department received more than 7,000 calls from people making appointments to be vaccinated Tuesday. People may experience long wait time (and some are getting all circuits are busy) as the call center works full bore to schedule appointments. Given this call volume, the Department suggests people go online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make their appointments, and thanks callers for their patience. Everyone will get scheduled and there are enough appointments for all.
