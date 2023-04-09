Prep Event to Be Help April 11
NEWPORT CITY – Looking for a career or a new career? Then make your way to the Emory Hebard State Office Building to check out the opportunities at a hiring fair sponsored in part by the Newport Daily Express and state agencies.
On Friday, Neil Morrisette, Business Account Manager for Northeast Kingdom Workforce Partners, formerly Creative Workforce Solutions, and Melanie Skalak, an employment consultant for the Vermont Association of Business, Industry, and Rehabilitation (VABIR), explained what the next several days look like. as far as the hiring fair is concerned.
Morrissette said that on Tuesday, April 11, there will be a prep event at the Community College of Vermont at the Emory Hebard State Office Building. They will offer mock interviews and assistance with building a resume if needed. They will also hold a ‘Dress for Success event” where dress clothes will be provided for those that need them.
Speaking about the April 11 event, Skalak said they want people to go into the hiring fair feeling prepared. This includes having a completed and up-to-date resume and an updated cover letter. They are also offering practice interviews because, as Skalak explained, some people get nervous when they go to an interview.
“The best way to be prepared is to practice,” she said. “That can really help to have a successful interview. At the job fair, there might be on-the-spot interviews.”
Though the prep events are being held ahead of the hiring fair, people can attend one without attending the other. The hiring fair will be held on April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Emory Hebard State Building in Newport - mostly within the CCV suite.
“We know there will be some employers that will literally be hiring on the spot,” said Morrissette, of the hiring fair.
The hiring fair is aimed at anybody looking for a job as well as employers. Morrissette said his agency is aware that there are many employers who need a lot of help. He estimated that the Northeast Kingdom has approximately 300 plus open jobs in all skill set ranges. He also expects the hiring fair will have a diverse set of employers.
Currently, companies such as Cassella, Cabot Cheese, ADA, Community National Bank, GW Tatrault, Northern State Corrections, Vermont State Police, North Country Hospital, US Postal Service, Kingdom East School, Ethan Allen, Rozelle Cosmetics, NEK Human Services, North Country Career Center, and more.
Morrissette also cautions people looking for a new employer not to burn bridges with their current employer if they have one.
“We would hope people would give two weeks’ notice if they were to find another job,” said Morrissette.
Those interested in attending the hiring fair can do a few things to be prepared, even if they do not attend the prep event. Morrissette said they should bring three references for the employer. The person should call their references ahead of time to make sure they know he or she is applying and to make sure they are going to give a good reference. The reference could be someone such as a coach or teacher, a previous employer or manager, or someone the person has done work for.