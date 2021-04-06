HOLLAND, Vt. (AP) — A 75-year-old Vermont man has died after he was pinned beneath the ATV he was operating in the town of Holland, state police said.
Troopers were called to the area of Gore Road in Holland at about 7:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a fatal ATV accident.
The initial investigation revealed that the operator of the ATV, Dale Nadeau, was working in his sugarbush when he traveled through a steep area of uneven terrain where the ATV overturned, pinning Nadeau beneath it.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.