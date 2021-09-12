Beula

The bird house is a replica of "Sweet Scoops" the popular ice cream stand on the town green. (Photo by Ed Barber)

DERBY- Friends of Beula Jean Shattuck honored her memory after school on Wednesday by dedicating a memorial garden which is bird and pollinator friendly at North Country Union Junior High School.

For the full story, see the Express on 9-13-21.

