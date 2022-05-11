this year it would only be the tip of the iceberg for Vermonters who are looking for a place to rent or buy. Governor Phil Scott said during his Tuesday press conference that the Act 250 reform bill that the legislature is poised to pass will make matters worse.
Pointing to $37 million the state invested in 2017 for affordable housing and an additional $215 million since 2017, the governor said he's trying to address the housing crunch.
"We're faced with an unfortunate reality," Governor Scott said during the press conference. "A majority of the housing stock was built pre-1960."
To promote new housing the governor wants to exempt downtowns and rural communities (under 3,000 population) from the Act 250 permitting process. Developers must comply with municipal zoning bylaws but would be free from state regulations.
Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger joined Governor Scott and Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, at the press conference. Weinberger said Chittenden County has an acute housing crisis.
"Prices are skyrocketing," Weinberger said. "Businesses say the biggest challenge is finding good housing for their workers."
Read more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...