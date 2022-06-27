Congress is prepared to pass new gun control laws in an effort to stop mass shootings. Within the past month, 10 people were killed in a grocery store in Buffalo, NY, at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, 19 children and two adults were killed. The shooters were teenagers and used assault rifles as weapons. But how do these new proposed laws compare to the ones Vermont has on the books?
The federal bill expands background checks for gun buyers between the ages of 18 and 21. States are incentivized to upload sealed juvenile records to include in the background check.
Previous federal law allowed a five day waiting period for background checks until 1998 when the National Instant Criminal Check (NICC) came online.
This past spring, the Vermont legislature extended the three day waiting period for a background check to up to seven days. This provision kicks in if a background check is held up for some reason. Many come back the same day. If for some reason a background check doesn’t clear, Vermont’s former law allowed for a three day hold. If the check didn’t clear in three days, the purchase was allowed to go through. Under the new changes to the law, there will be up to a seven day hold. After seven days, the transaction can be completed even if the background check doesn’t come through. Governor Phil Scott endorsed the change after the legislature compromised on the initial 30 day waiting period proposal.
Vermont outlawed the sale of all firearms to anyone under the age of 21 that hasn’t completed a hunter safety course in 2018. There are a few other exceptions to the age requirement, including members of law enforcement, and an active or veteran member of the National Guard, US armed forces.
An existing federal law preventing people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun will be expanded. The law used to contain what was referred to as the “boyfriend” loophole. The new bill will use the language "dating relationship" to expand the law to include dating partners and not just spouses and ex-spouses.
