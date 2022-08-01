To cross the border from the United States into Canada, all travelers must present an ArriveCAN “receipt.” This receipt is used to provide trip details and mandatory health information. Typically, travelers get their receipt via the ArriveCAN smartphone application. However, not everyone carries a smartphone with them.
Instead of an app, travelers have the option to present a physical copy of their receipt at the border. You can print the form in Canada as long as you are returning to Canada within 72 hours (three days).