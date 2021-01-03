Human Services Head Abruptly Resigns

Tomasz Jankowski, President and CEO of Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) has resigned effective December 31 amid turmoil within the organization. The Vermont Department of Mental Health recently placed NKHS on Provisional redesignation following multiple complaints from current and past employees and others. Jankowski headed NKHS for just over two years.
Paul Bengtson, the former CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, will assume the role of Interim Executive Director as the Board searches for a new Executive Director. He will be assisted by Carol Boucher who has agreed to return to NKHS on a part-time basis as Interim Deputy Executive Director.
The Board of Directors will initiate a search for a new Executive Director as it continues its efforts to address concerns.