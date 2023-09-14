Starting shortly before noon on Thursday, September 14, I-91 between Exit 27 (Newport) and the US-Canadian Border was closed due to a law enforcement incident. This includes the bridge between Caswell Avenue and Holland. Currently, there is not much information available. We have heard, unofficially, that agencies from Burlington have been called in. Traffic at the port of entry on Rte 5 in Derby Line is backed up. The Express is following the story, and will provide Updates as we know more.
featured
I-91 Closed Between Newport and Canadian Border
- Express Staff
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Nominations are open for the Best of the Best 2023
- Trapping Ordinance Adopted for Town Land in Greensboro
- Prospect Hill Tower Vandalized
- Middle School Options Discussed for Orleans Central
- Lady Rangers Extend Shutout Streak With 4-0 Win Against Peoples
- UPDATE: I-91-Closure and Incident Near Border
- I-91 Closed Between Newport and Canadian Border
- Oliver's Hat Trick Sends Rangers Past Olympians
Popular Content
Articles
- UPDATE: I-91-Closure and Incident Near Border
- I-91 Closed Between Newport and Canadian Border
- Body of Missing Woman Found Tuesday
- Coventry Village School Evacuated for Suspected Carbon Monoxide Tuesday
- Falcons Win First Barrel Bowl in Seven Years
- ALERT: Rte. 5 in Barton to be closed through Friday
- City Council Names New City Manager
- Athlete of the Week: Indie Haney
- Coventry School All Clear After Tuesday's Carbon Monoxide Scare
- Rivard Completes Swimming's Triple Crown With English Channel Swim
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.