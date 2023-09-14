I-91 closed to the border

Traffic backed up at the port of entry on Rte 5 in Derby Line following the closure of I-91 between exit 27 and the US-Canadian Border on Thursday, September 14. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

Starting shortly before noon on Thursday, September 14, I-91 between Exit 27 (Newport) and the US-Canadian Border was closed due to a law enforcement incident. This includes the bridge between Caswell Avenue and Holland. Currently, there is not much information available. We have heard, unofficially, that agencies from Burlington have been called in. Traffic at the port of entry on Rte 5 in Derby Line is backed up. The Express is following the story, and will provide Updates as we know more.

