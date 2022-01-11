BARTON-The selectboard reviewed a rough draft of the 2022 selectboard and highway budgets. The town realized surpluses in both budgets this past fiscal year. As with the year prior, a portion of the surpluses will be used to reduce Barton property owner's tax liability this year.
Town treasurer Kristin Atwood drafted the proposed budgets after communicating with town employees in varying departments. Both budgets are nearly level funded.
$125,000 is earmarked for any number of capital projects, including bridge replacement, paving, and guardrails. Pageant Park Road and the Roaring Brook Road bridge are among priorities.
"The road needs a lot of work long before it's paved," selectman Jeff Cota said of Pageant Park Road. The project has been on the back burner and upgrades will require other parties.
Cota outlined a number of issues that have to be addressed before the road is structurally up to grade before the town commences a paving project.
