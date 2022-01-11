Barton Meeting Jan 11

Orleans Village supervisor John Morley and fire chief E. J. Rowell share a light moment at the Barton select board meeting on Friday morning. (Photo by Ed Barber)

BARTON-The selectboard reviewed a rough draft of the 2022 selectboard and highway budgets. The town realized surpluses in both budgets this past fiscal year. As with the year prior, a portion of the surpluses will be used to reduce Barton property owner's tax liability this year.

Town treasurer Kristin Atwood drafted the proposed budgets after communicating with town employees in varying departments. Both budgets are nearly level funded.

$125,000 is earmarked for any number of capital projects, including bridge replacement, paving, and guardrails. Pageant Park Road and the Roaring Brook Road bridge are among priorities.

"The road needs a lot of work long before it's paved," selectman Jeff Cota said of Pageant Park Road. The project has been on the back burner and upgrades will require other parties.

Cota outlined a number of issues that have to be addressed before the road is structurally up to grade before the town commences a paving project.

Read more in Tuesday's Newport Daily Express...

Tags

Recommended for you