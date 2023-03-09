IRASBURG – At Town Meeting, voters approved letting the selectboard expend $476,610 for the general budget. They also approved the $349,126 highway budget.
A request for $35,775 from the Leach Public Library passed, as did a $39,991 request for the Irasburg Fire Department. Among the larger appropriation requests, voters also approved a $2,326 appropriation to Northeast Kingdom Human Services, $3,800 for the Orleans-Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice. Voters appropriated $15,080 to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.