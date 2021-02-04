BOSTON — The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI)
reminded taxpayers today to file accurate tax returns and choose a tax preparer wisely.
The nation’s tax season starts on Friday, February 12, 2021 when the agency begins
accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.
U.S. persons are subject to tax on worldwide income from all sources. Most taxpayers
meet this obligation by reporting all taxable income and paying taxes according to the
law. However, those who willfully hide income should know that the IRS works across
its divisions to ensure the highest possible tax compliance. Taxpayers found to be
committing fraud may be subject to penalties including criminal prosecution and
payment of taxes owed plus interest, fines and jail time.
“As taxpayers prepare to file returns, we urge everyone to file an accurate return, and if
you’re working with a preparer, do your due diligence,” said Acting Special Agent in
Charge Ramsey E. Covington. “Those seeking to cheat the system could very well find
themselves a target of one of our investigations.”
Tax return preparers are vital to the U.S. tax system. As of tax year 2018, 55 percent of
taxpayers used a paid preparer. Although most preparers provide honest and
professional services, there is a small number of dishonest preparers who set up shop
during filing season to steal money, personal and financial information from clients.
Taxpayers can avoid falling victim to unscrupulous preparers by following important
steps.
Tips when choosing a tax preparer:
Look for a preparer who is available year-round in case questions arise after the
filing season.
Ask if the preparer has an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN), which
is required for paid preparers.
Inquire about the preparer’s credentials and check their qualifications.
Ask about service fees. Avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of their
client’s refund or claim to offer a bigger refund than their competition.
Never sign a blank or incomplete return and review it before signing. Refunds
should go directly to the taxpayer, not the preparer.
For more tips on choosing a tax professional or to file a complaint against one, visit
IRS.gov. Taxpayers who suspect tax violations by a person or business, may report
it to the IRS using Form 3949A, Information Referral.
The IRS Criminal Investigation Boston Field Office is committed to protecting
taxpayers from others cheating the U.S. tax system. Here are some examples of
some of the most egregious criminals that have been recently investigated and
brought to justice:
On January 8, 2021, Billie R. Schofield of Rhode Island was sentenced to three
years in prison for tax evasion. Schofield failed to pay taxes owed and, beginning
in 2009, stopped filing income tax returns. Between 2008 and 2018, Schofield
obstructed IRS efforts to assess and collect his taxes by filing fraudulent forms,
advancing frivolous tax arguments, creating and using a nominee entity and bank
account, negotiating income checks to cash, and creating and submitting
fraudulent checks to the IRS in an attempt to extinguish his tax liabilities.
Including penalties and interest, Schofield caused a tax loss of more than
$350,000 to the United States.
On January 12, 2021, Louis DeMaio was sentenced to 30 months of
imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release, for tax evasion and
obstruction offenses. DeMaio was employed as an accountant in East Haven,
Connecticut, and from approximately 2010 to 2018, also operated Almatt LLC, a
temporary employment agency that provided day laborers to construction
companies. Almatt and DeMaio failed to withhold employees’ taxes and
subsequently failed to pay over those withholdings to the IRS. DeMaio also
underreported his income by more than $2.5 million. The tax loss as a result of
DeMaio’s criminal conduct is $1,132,398.
On February 11, 2020, Stephen L. Petrucci of Walpole, Massachusetts was
sentenced to one year and a day in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine
of $10,000 and restitution to the IRS in the amount of $633,327 for failing to
report income from his landscaping business to the Internal Revenue Service.
To conceal his scheme, Petrucci utilized bank accounts at three different banks
or directly cashed customer checks without first depositing them. He also
maintained two sets of books: one to track business receipts deposited into his
corporate account and one to track gross business receipts. He further withheld
information concerning his gross business receipts from his tax preparers.
On January 6, 2020, Theresa Foreman was sentenced to 12 months and one
day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for a wideranging
tax evasion scheme. Foreman operated Equinox Home Care, LLC, a
home healthcare staffing agency based in Stratford, Connecticut. Beginning as
early as 2012, Foreman took money out of the company by depositing or
cashing, and causing to be deposited or cashed, checks written to individuals
who did not actually work for Equinox Home Care. Between May 2012 and
December 2013, approximately $413,000 in payroll checks to these “ghost
employees” were deposited into accounts controlled by Foreman’s brother.
During the same period, approximately $465,000 was withdrawn from the
accounts in cash, cash back from deposits, or checks payable to
Foreman. Foreman also had employees cash company checks and return the
funds to her, and she cashed or caused to be cashed mileage reimbursement
checks made out to other individuals and used the funds for her own benefit.