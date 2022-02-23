For the second year in a row, the Vermont legislature drafted a bill authorizing the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District's (NEKWMD) supervisors to vote on the district's annual budget. Prior to the Covid pandemic residents of the towns served by NEKWMD voted for the budget by Australian ballot on town meeting day.
Paul Tomassi, a longtime director at NEKWMD, said the legislature's authorization is temporary.
"The legislature allowed towns to change Town Meeting," Tomassi said of 2021. Town Meeting is traditionally when the NEKWMD budget is voted on by Australian ballot. Non-profit organizations are able to petition the municipal council to waive the rules and allow the appropriation request to be placed on the town warning, usually passed by a vote from the floor.
In 1991 the Vermont legislature granted the NEKWMD a charter to operate in 49 towns in the Northeast Kingdom. Several towns opted out including Newport City, Barton, Coventry, and Lowell in Orleans County.
Read more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...