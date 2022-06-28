ISLAND POND – All sorts of vehicle enthusiasts met up at American Legion Post #80 met up Saturday for the Annual Island Pond Kick-Off to Summer Car Show.
Michael Strait, treasurer and director of the Brighton Community Forum, said they usually have two car shows a season. One at the beginning of summer and the second at the end of summer.
“The idea is to bring the community together,” he said. “It’s kind of a fun event.”
The show was open to all sorts of rides, not just antique and classic vehicles. They had 32 entries, which Strait said was huge.
“We had people come from all over,” he said, noting someone said they came from Maine. “One guy told me he drove 70 miles just for the car show.”
For the rest of the article, see Wednesday's Paper!