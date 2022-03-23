In an effort to be transparent, city council members and other city officials will no longer be allowed to use their electronic communications equipment while sitting at the council table. That was the decision the city council made Monday evening.
In addition to the no texting policy, City Council members, the public, and others must keep their electronic devices silent while attending the meetings.
"I just want to make sure all business is conducted here at the table," Mayor Paul Monette said.
Before the vote, City Manager Laura Dolgin said that she uses electronic communication to help keep meetings running smoothly. She explained that with hybrid meetings, remote participation is today's normal. She went on to say that people often contact her to let her know they are either on the call and prepared to speak, or she reaches out to them when they don't answer when called upon. Dolgin noted that Police Chief Travis Bingham was at a different meeting that adjourned at 7 p.m., and she didn't know if he planned to participate by phone or appear in person, but after realizing the remote system was not set up, she had to contact him to tell him he had to appear in person.
