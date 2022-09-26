MONTPELIER – Surrounded by her colleagues, family, and closest friends, former Orleans County State Attorney Jennifer Barrett was sworn in as the state’s newest superior court judge by Gov. Phil Scott during a ceremony at the State House Friday. Barrett has served as Orleans County State Attorney since 2014. A native of Brattleboro, Barrett graduated from Champlain College in 2008. She attended the University of New Hampshire where she earned her law degree and served her internship with the Honorable James Ware of the Northern District of California. Farzana Leyva, who has served as Orleans County Deputy State Attorney under Barrett, called her one of the best human beings she has ever met. Leyva said that Barrett is thoughtful, kind, and a fierce advocate not only for victims of crime but her employees as well. “She was an exemplary prosecutor, colleague, friend, and mentor,” Leyva said of Barrett. “She has deep experience in prosecuting a wide variety of criminal cases.” As a domestic violence prosecutor, Barrett worked closely with police investigators and increased the number of domestic violence cases charged and prosecuted, said Leyva.
Read more in Monday's Newport Daily Express...