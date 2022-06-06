Newport City - On Friday, June 3, The Newport Daily Express in conjunction with HireAbility hosted a job jair at CCV in Newport. Twenty employers were there, including The Express. More than 50 people were able to speak with potential employers face-to-face.
Skye Wetherell came to the job fair because she could meet with people face-to-face. She said that for her, being in person was important. She said she isn’t very good with technology and some online applications are very complex. She had been talking with the Post office, and their representative told her that the Post Office would be represented at the job fair “which was great,” she explained. She was also able to talk to a few other businesses that she was interested in.
Leslie Martin said that she came to the job fair to see what kind of employers are available in the area. Martin is new to Orleans County, so she thought that the job fair would be a great opportunity to see what’s around as she plans for longer term employment later this year. Currently she has a part time summer job.
Other people came to the job fair because they could fill out applications on the spot. A few older job seekers were looking for part time opportunities, and some younger prospects were interested in jobs that had career paths. Overall, those that attended ranged in age, skill sets, and benefit needs.
