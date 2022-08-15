ORLEANS – The Jones Memorial Library got a reprieve and will remain open, at least for now, thanks to some of those who attended a meeting last Thursday. Community members stepped up and volunteered to help so the facility won’t need to close. Meanwhile, library officials intend to look for a new librarian to replace Jeanette Powell, who resigned. Her last day was Friday.
When asked for an explanation on what led to Thursday’s meeting to discuss the library’s fate, Library Board Chair Joanne Williams said they’ve had past meetings and conversations about what the library will look like in the future. The library used to be a busy place, but that has dwindled down, said Williams, who added that today's libraries can’t look the way they did years ago.