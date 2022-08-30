NEWPORT CITY – On Saturday, Jeremy Lapan-Ward was one of numerous people on hand at the Journey to Recovery Community Center’s open house. The facility on Prouty Drive offers free peer-to-peer confidential support services for substance use and addiction of all types, and they are available 24 hours a day.
During an interview, Lapan-Ward, 19, was very open about his own journey, stating that until recently, he had been drinking a lot and using pills such as opioids. He said he’d been doing this off and on for three or four years. It started with just giving them a try at age 14, but that little try led to many other things he said. While Lapan-Ward said he has pretty much accepted his past, he said nobody ever fully recovers.
“It’s definitely a work in progress every day,” he said. A near-death experience and overdosing were his breaking point. “I had a big overdose back in December. It was Christmas Eve, and it was an eye opener for me and my family and friends too.”
Lapan-Ward said a supportive person in his life suggested that he go to Journey to Recovery, at the same time, he said he knew he needed help, and he is glad he got it.
“If I never walked through that door, I would not be here right now,” he said. Lapan-Ward compared entering the center to family. “It was amazing and changed my life for the better.”
Lapan-Ward explained he now has a job and has been clean for four to five months. He said, if he is not at work, he is usually at the center daily to give back to his community.
Those who seek services at the center don’t need to be concerned about law enforcement action being taken against them for seeking help, said Lilla Bennett, executive director for Journey to Recovery. However, those at the center are mandated reporters and will act if they believe someone is going to harm themselves or harm others, and they will let people know that staff will take steps to keep them safe. They also don’t ask where their clients get their supply.
Bennett stressed that they are there to help people with their problems. “We’re not here to cause trouble,” she promises. “We’re here to help people. We want people to have what they need to live their best life.”
Journey to Recovery opened in 2014, but moved from Third Street just over a year ago because officials believed the Prouty Drive location was more welcoming and is close to North Country Hospital in case someone needs medical attention. It is also on the Rural Community Transit (RCT) bus route. Third Street has a lot of substance use issues, and it was triggering for some people to return to the same area where they once used in order to seek treatment, she said.
“Here, it’s a fresh start,” said Bennett. The center has support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and Al-Alon. Al-Alon is a support group for family members who have a loved one struggling with substance use. The facility also has other support groups because they are not just a 12-step center.
“We are a trauma-informed peer-led center. All our staff have shared or lived experience with substance use of some kind. We either struggled ourselves, or we had close family members who struggled.”
For the rest of this story see Tuesday's Express