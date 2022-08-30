NEWPORT CITY – On Saturday, Jeremy Lapan-Ward was one of numerous people on hand at the Journey to Recovery Community Center’s open house. The facility on Prouty Drive offers free peer-to-peer confidential support services for substance use and addiction of all types, and they are available 24 hours a day.  

During an interview, Lapan-Ward, 19, was very open about his own journey, stating that until recently, he had been drinking a lot and using pills such as opioids. He said he’d been doing this off and on for three or four years. It started with just giving them a try at age 14, but that little try led to many other things he said. While Lapan-Ward said he has pretty much accepted his past, he said nobody ever fully recovers.

