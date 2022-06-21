BROWNINGTON - With the Covid pandemic in the rearview mirror, the staff at the Orleans County Historical Society have created an ambitious schedule of activities hosted by the historical district. Last Sunday an exhibit highlighting the Juneteenth holiday was held at the Old Stone House Museum.
Curator Spencer Kuchle said June 19 marks the anniversary of Union troops arriving in Galveston Bay, Texas in 1865 and announcing that the 250,000 enslaved people in Texas were free. The enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom two and a half years after the proclamation was made. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but it could only be enforced after the union army took control of a Confederate state. The war officially ended on April 9, 1865 and the army made it to Texas by June.
The Juneteenth display at the museum includes a history of the movement that ended slavery. Among items on exhibit is a billboard advertising a theatrical performance of the book Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Hariette Beecher Stowe. The billboard was uncovered during a renovation project at the original Eastside Restaurant on East Main Street in Newport City. The billboard was donated to the historical society.
