MONTPELIER-- The Vermont Senate Committee on Health and Welfare unanimously passed legislation (S.25) to ban PFAS and other toxic chemicals from products including personal care products, textiles, and artificial turf fields. The bill is supported by Vermont small businesses, public health and children’s advocates, and environmental groups. It now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
Lauren Hierl, executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters, noted: “We’re grateful for the leadership and unanimous support of the Senate Committee on Health & Welfare, who stood up for Vermonters’ health by advancing a bill to restrict harmful chemicals from a range of products we’re putting on our bodies – such as cosmetics, lotions, shampoos, and clothing. This bill is an important step for reducing Vermonters exposure to chemicals linked to cancer and other health problems.”