NEWPORT CITY – An annual parade that typically accompanies the Kingdom Games’ summer swim appears to be a “no-go” this year. Director of Kingdom Games, Phil White, wrote in a press release last week that the City of Newport denied the application to host the half-hour pet and swimmer costume parade on Friday evening, July 28. It would have started at Fyfe Drive and Main Street and continued to Gardner Memorial Park.
Kingdom Games’ Parade a No-Go for This Summer’s Event
- CHRISTOPHER ROY Staff Writer
