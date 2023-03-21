NEWPORT CITY – During Monday’s Newport City Council meeting Council Member Kevin Charbonneau said, it has come to his understanding that there might be some confusion about Phil White’s, Director of Kingdom Games, request for a parade prior to his annual swim event and asked for it to appear on the next city council agenda for discussion.
Reference to a city council meeting from February where parades were chosen outlined that while four parades are the limit to what the city will help fund, it is possible for more than four parades to be held if the costs are picked up by the organization holding the event.