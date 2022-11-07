NEWPORT CENTER– A kitchen fire at a home on Route 105 displaced a family Sunday afternoon.
Fire Chief Jason Willis said firefighters got paged for the fire at 1:41 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the home and identified that the fire was in the home’s kitchen.
Willis said firefighters were able to get at the fire easily because it had blown out a kitchen window, and they were able to contain it quickly, further saying it was under control in about 45 minutes. The fire was out by about 3 p.m.
On Sunday evening, Willis said the origin of the fire is currently unknown, but that state investigators are helping to determine the cause of the fire.
However, it’s not considered suspicious and appears to have started in the kitchen.
The home sustained heat and water damage throughout, and the kitchen received fire damage.
Firefighters trucked in water from a pond near the Newport Center Fire Station. The Troy Fire Department provided mutual aid, plus The Jay and Lowell Fire Departments responded with a tanker. The Newport Ambulance Service and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
Willis said that he believes the family will be staying with relatives. As of Sunday, he said he was unwilling to identify the people who lived there. Nobody was home when the fire broke out, he said.