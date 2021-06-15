North Country Hospital Lab director Oren Martin termed the pandemic a personal and professional challenge. He said the lab staff stepped up and learned the three testing methodologies spending their time and resources while taking on an increased work load. In addition to the 22,000 samples tested or packaged and shipped to an outside lab, they have also administered 12,000 vaccines.
There have been supply delays, transportation issues and delays in servicing instruments. As the number of positive tests continue to decline coupled with increased vaccination rates, North Country Hospital's lab technicians can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Read full story in the Express on 6-16-21.